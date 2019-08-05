IN PICTURES: 10 best friving holidays in the world
Brits wanting to do something different with their holidays this year are being encouraged to swap the taxi for a car when they reach their destination
Motoring experts from car leasing giant LeaseCar.uk are encouraging holidaymakers to get behind the wheel if they really want to experience authentic culture on their overseas trips.
1. 2. Rocky Mountains, Canada
Journeying between Calgary and Vancouver allows you to take in beautiful views of glaciers, waterfalls and mountains.''Driving the route is a unique way to visit attractions such as the Valley of the Ten Peaks and Wells Gray Provincial Park. Part of the journey takes you through Cochrane, giving you the ultimate cowboy experiences.
The journey entails 60 miles of winding road which cuts through the Carpathian mountain range. Due to its remote location, spend some time travelling towards the central Romanian highway, enjoying the views of Lake Vidraru. ''Youll be joined by local vendors on the side of the road selling their homemade cheese. The road is normally only open for the months of June to September due to the treacherous weather, so make the most of the route whilst you can.
Motorbikes are the chosen mode of transport in Vietnam however cars are available. The Sea of Clouds, is 500 metres above sea level and joins the cities of Lang Co in the north and Da Nang in the south.''The route offers hairpin turns and steep inclines showing off the dense greenery against the backdrop of the Da Nang Bay. There are many other routes similar to this in Vietnam, meaning your driving skills will be put to test.
Perhaps one of the most famous roads in the world, at nearly 2,500 miles long Route 66 makes for the road trip of a lifetime. Linking Chicago to Santa Monica the route gives you the opportunity to visit seven of Americas 50 states and visit several famous landmarks, such as the casinos of Las Vegas and, with a short but extremely worthwhile detour, the Grand Canyon. ''It is possible to do the full journey in just two weeks but be prepared to drive nearly 180 miles a day in order to complete it.