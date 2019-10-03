Huge McLaren supercar made out of Lego on show at new Leeds showroom

A huge Lego model replica of a McLaren Senna supercar has gone on show at a new multi-million pound showroom in Leeds.

The McLaren dealership - the first one in Yorkshire and one of just 10 across the country - opened in Aire Valley Road, Temple Green, close to the M1 in the shadow of Temple Newsam.

The new showroom is based in Temple Green (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

The Leeds showroom is the company’s biggest freestanding site in Europe.

It is home to 15 staff and 14 cars, each costing from £137,000 for the entry-level 540C, up to more than £750,000 for the McLaren Senna limited edition tribute to Ayrton Senna.

McLaren’s design director Rob Melville – Leeds born and bred – visited on Monday and took time out to call in at his former school, Benton Park in Rawdon.

McLaren Leeds’ general manager Mark Ballance said: “We arranged it because it is important to show children what they can achieve.”

Is it first McLaren showroom in Yorkshire (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

He said the company was still recruiting but was very happy with its new location.

“We can serve Humberside, north of Sheffield and even across to Lancashire thanks to being near the M1, M62 and A1,” he said.

“We have gained a lot of new fans. People can see our new premises from the main road into Leeds because it is high profile.”

McLaren makes a range of cars categorised as Sports, Super Series and Ultimate costing from £137,000 to more than £750,000.

The firm specialises in high-performance and has a Composite Technology Centre in Sheffield which makes lightweight carbon fibre components.

It now builds around 5,000 cars a year and plans to raise that to 6,000 a year by 2024.