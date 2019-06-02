How you can help decide what will be the new flavour bar of Cadbury's chocolate

Three new flavoured bar of Cadbury's are about to hit shop shelves and with a little bit of public help - the creation of a Leeds chocolate lover could be made permanent.

Neelam Shah, 25, from Moortown has made it to the final three following the nationwide Cadbury Inventor competition which asked the public to create their own bars of chocolate using three ingredients.

Mixing it up at Cadbury Innovation Kitchen in Bournville, the home of Cadbury.

Ms Shah has come up with 'Simply the Zest', which is crunchy orange chocolate combined with hard caramel and biscuit.

Her bar of chocolate will be on shop shelves along with the other two finalists and the public can vote for their favourite.

A winner will be announced in September and the chosen chocolate bar will be crowned the newest addition to the famous Cadbury Dairy Milk range, alongside bars including Caramel, Fruit & Nut and Whole Nut.

Ms Shah said she thought it was a scam when she was told she made it to the final.

Neelam Shah, with the other two finalists.

She said: "I never expected to get through. I have never won anything. I do love chocolate and when I looked into it and it was create your own, that really appealed to me. It reminded me of reading Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as a kid and there were so many ingredients to choose from, I thought this is brilliant and I would give it a go.

"I like all the ingredients separately so I thought they must be good together, especially the chocolate orange as you don't really get that other than Terry's.

"I really like all the bars and I can't even begin to guess which one will win - all three of them are so good."

The other two bars are 'Choca-latte' consisting of coffee cream and vanilla sandwiched in between Dairy Milk and 'Raspberry Shortcake' which combines raspberries with individual pieces of white chocolate and shortcake.

Lyndsey Homer, Junior Brand Manager at Cadbury, says: “We couldn’t be more excited to share these new delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk flavours with the nation. We’ve absolutely loved working with Callum, Melanie and Neelam to make their bars a reality and opening our doors to bring them into Cadbury. We can’t wait to see which bar wins and really want everyone to go out and vote for their favourite.”

Vote for your favourite at www.cadburyinventor.com from Monday June 3.