How to keep huge spiders out of your home as spider season hits Leeds

Houses in Leeds have been swarmed by eight-legged arachnids over recent weeks - but there are some ways you can help keep them at bay.

We've been sent numerous photos of abnormally large spiders making our homes theirs, but if you don't want them outstaying their welcome, there are some useful tips to help you keep them away.

Spiders have been invading Leeds homes again - but how can you keep them out? Photo: Emma Theboss Ross

Here's what you can do to keep the creepy crawlers at bay:

Keep your house clean and airy

Spiders love dark, damp, cluttered places. Vacuum and dust regularly, and don't allow clutter to build up. Store things in plastic lidded boxes rather than cardboard ones to prevent spiders gaining access.

Keep your house filled with natural light

There are several things you can do to keep spiders out. Photo: Chantelle Sorby Boo Walton

Never leave blinds or curtains closed during the day or for prolonged periods of time if you're away from home.

Use essential oils

Spiders 'smell' with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies. Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus can all work - make sure you spray corners, window sills and skirting boards, and replenish regularly.

Borax

But don't use conkers. There is no evidence they work. Photo: Nataliee Mia-louise Nathan

This pest control product is designed to kill ants, but it also works with spiders. Sprinkle it in corners and along door frames to prevent webs.

Seal cracks

Grab your caulking gun and seal up spider access points in walls, floors and ceilings.

Keep foliage away from your house

Don't allow plants next to your home to creep too close, as spiders will hide in them. Similarly, don't allow leaf litter, woodpiles etc to accumulate, as they make great spider hiding places.

Get a cat

A feline will fearlessly chase spiders - although you can't always guarantee a successful outcome!

But don't use conkers!

There's no evidence that they're effective. Other strong aromas are likely to work better, such as garlic or vinegar.

Chalk

Spiders taste with their feet - and they don't like chalk. Draw a chalk line around windowsills, your bed, or doorways, and they won't want to cross it.

However, there is a train of thought that spiders can have a positive impact on your house and they shouldn't be ushered out.