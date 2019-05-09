How to get tickets and money off at Leeds Indie Food fest 2019.

Have your say

If you are hungry to have a taste of what is on offer at Leeds Indie Food this year then this is how to get tickets for your favourite events.

The festival runs from Thursday May 9 to Monday May 27.

Individual tickets

All the 94 events are listed on the Leeds Indie Food website and people can buy tickets to individual events as a one off.

Passport

A passport scheme has worked for the last four years giving discounts for the duration of the festival. They are priced at £15 and give access to priority tickets and discounts on tickets, food or drink from all #LIF19 venues.

Patron Scheme

The £40 Patron scheme gives invitations for private viewings and openings, free beers and priority access to events all year round.

It gets you

Invitations to Private Viewings and new Openings.

The first newly-minted LIF passports to enjoy through the festival

Invitations to road-test new initiatives and be part of the Leeds indie conversation – from talking sustainability to helping mould future events

Priority access to events

Free beer at Eat North throughout the year – Get eight free beers. Get a card delivered, which will get stamped each time you visit Eat North.

Regular newsletter and festival badge as well as a first look at merchandise as it comes in.