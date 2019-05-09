How to get into Yorkshire's biggest vegan festival in Leeds this weekend

More than 100 stalls celebrating the vegan lifestyle will be packed into Leeds Town hall this weekend for the Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival.

They feature caterers from around the world, cookery demonstrations, talks, interactive workshops, yoga and children's activities throughout the event taking place on Sunday.

Food ranges from gourmet vegan cheeses, to vegan hotdogs and everything in between with opportunities to try before you buy.

You can also bathe and dress vegan too – with a variety of scented soaps and handmade bath bombs from several skincare ranges. and labels such as Safe and Wild, and Wear Your Voice.

Live music includes Ramona Ellis, a 19 year old singer/songwriter from Leeds, who creates new material for Youtube & Soundcloud as well as regularly performing at open mic nights, gigs and as a support act for other musicians and bands.

Festival Organiser Victoria Bryceson says, “This year’s Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival is set to be the best ever, with an even wider range of stalls and caterers to choose from. Our event is for everyone, whether you’re thinking about going vegan, already veggie or just want to experience the vegan lifestyle firsthand.

"We have everything an aspiring vegan could possibly need and so much more. Our festival has a welcoming, friendly atmosphere and makes a fun, affordable day out for families. It’s also a nice social atmosphere and makes a great place to make new friends.

“My aim is to provide a one stop shop for vegan essentials as well as naughty fun treats that you might not be able to find in the shops such as bakewell tarts, scones, Danish pastries, so people can come along to the festival and find all the products they need easily, under one roof.”

The event also helps local homeless people, whilst helping reduce food waste at the same time. Stall holders are asked to donate any surplus food at the end of the festival, and a group of volunteers distributes it to homeless people after the event, providing a hot meal as well as cold dishes.

Tickets

Entry is £5 and payable on the door (under 16s free). It includes entry to all areas and activities.

VIP tickets are £15 and include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. It be purchased in advance from Eventbrite.