How to get free family passes for Great British Food Festival in Leeds

Celebrating the best of British producers and street food vendors alongside demonstrations from celebrity chefs, the Great British Food Festival is back – and we have ten family passes to give away.

Back for its fifth year, the festival will take place at Harewood House in Leeds during the spring Bank Holiday later this month.

Great British Food Festival Harewood House sun 29th may 2016'Contestants in the Men versus food chilli eating challenge

The line-up includes more than 80 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, regular artisan foodie talks, foraging walks, children’s cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘cake off’ competition and ‘men versus food’ challenges.

All demos are free to enter so everyone can pick up top foodie tips.

The Great British Food Festival has attracted lots of producers who will showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink. It’s a great opportunity for visitors to get a real taste of the best of British by sampling, enjoying and buying a variety of produce.

The street food on offer is better than ever, with great veggie options and stalls for all tastes.

There will be Mexican, Asian, Indian; as well as pulled pork, prime steak, and the best local burgers and sausages for those with more traditional tastes.

Dan Maycock, festival director, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Harewood House. This year we have some great new chef demos, a new interactive BBQ stage and new bands for the public to enjoy.”

The event is to be held for three days, between May 25-27, open 10am to 5pm each day.

A family pass allows entry for two adults and three children, aged five to 17. The Great British Food Festival will take in 12 venues around the UK this summer.

To enter our competition, e-mail yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk with your name, address and contact number by Thursday, May 16.

Usual JPIMedia terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for more information or to buy tickets.