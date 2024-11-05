Work commences on £5.4m mill development in Huddersfield

Work has begun on a £5.4million development project to transform a Grade II listed former cotton mill on Stoney Lane in Huddersfield into luxury residential apartments.

Bespoke housebuilder Virtu Homes has planning consent to refurbish the 24,000sqft mill into a highly desirable collection of 34 contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments housed in a sensitively restored and beautifully converted listed building.

Virtu Homes has invested great care and attention into every element of the re-design. Externally the building will remain much the same. Internally, each apartment will benefit from individual styling, high ceilings and large picture windows that reflect the historic character of the building and provide a truly comfortable and luxurious place to live.

Plus, in a nod to its heritage, the original name of Valley Mill will be retained for the new development ensuring the local significance of the former industrial building is not forgotten.

Managing director at Virtu Homes, Adam Harrison, commented: “We are delighted to get started on work at Valley Mill. Initial remediation on the building has commenced, with site clearance, groundworks and repairs to the roof and internal joists already underway. Located in the historic market town of Huddersfield, we are confident that Valley Mill will appeal to both investors and owner occupiers looking to make the most of urban life close to an exciting and emerging town centre.”

Virtu Homes purchased the site from PJ Livesey. Architect for the scheme was ADS Structural and Aticus Law advised on legals.

It is estimated that the development will take approximately two years to complete with a show apartment within the mill expected in autumn 2025 and first occupancies by the end of that year. The first properties are available for sale now with a starting price of £125,000.

Currently developing across the Northwest and Yorkshire, Virtu Homes is an independently owned residential developer with an enviable reputation for high quality homes and apartments that appeal to both investors and home buyers.