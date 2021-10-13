Three bedroom family home with plenty of development potential on the market in Moortown

Located in Scott Hall Road, the three bedroom house is located in the heart of Moortown.

Moortown was recently ranked eighth on a list of the UK's top house price hotspots after a 17 per cent increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year, according to Rightmove.

The extended semi-detached house sits in a gated plot with gardens to the front and rear.

Inside, it benefits from character features such as ceiling roses, coving and dado rails.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers in excess of £310,000.

The seller said it has been "priced to to reflect modernisation".

1. Enter through the entrance porch with its traditional stained glass windows and into the hallway. Photo Sales

2. Living room From the hall you can access the light-filled living room, with beautiful curved bay window overlooking the front garden. The lounge benefits from am ornate wooded mantle piece, fireplace and a gas fire. Photo Sales

3. Living room This traditional archway connects the two rooms and adds lots of character and uniqueness to the space. Photo Sales

4. Dining room The dining room is a room with plenty of space for entertaining and family meals. It benefits from double doors leading out into the garden and could be transformed into another living space. Photo Sales