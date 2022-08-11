This sizeable home with gardens exudes charm, and is for sale near Pontefract

With its own tree-lined drive, it has attractive grounds of 2.75 acres that include extensive lawns, lovely shaded patio areas for sitting out or entertaining, and a littered variety of trees, plants and shrubs.

Original features are found throughout the interior of the house, lending it warmth and character, and ranging from open ceiling beams to exposed brick walls, or fireplaces, even in the bedrooms.

All four reception rooms on the ground floor have multi-fuel stoves in situ, and there is an extended, open plan kitchen with bespoke fittings, a central island with breakfast bar, and an Aga stove set in to the brick chimney breast as a special feature.

A study, utility room and cloakroom add to the facilities.

The exceptional accommodation also includes a ground floor annexe, that could suit a variety of purposes and has a living room and a double bedroom with an en suite facility.

There are six spacious bedrooms within the house, of which three have en suite bath or shower rooms.

Five bedrooms are on the first floor, where there is also a stylish house bathroom with free standing bath tub.

This home on Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, is for sale priced £975,000, with Express Estate Agency.

Call the agents on 0333 016 5458 for further information.

1. Extensive gardens With a tree-lined drive, this property has attractive grounds of 2.75 acres that include expansive lawn and lovely patio areas. Photo: Express Estate Agency Photo Sales

2. An open plan breakfast kitchen Rustic meets modern in the spacious and well equipped character kitchen. Photo: Express Estate Agency Photo Sales

3. Beams, exposed brick walls, and arched doorways A large central island is a feature of the living kitchen which extends to family and dining areas. Photo: Express Estate Agency Photo Sales

4. Light and bright accommodation A large picture window gives a great view of the gardens. Photo: Express Estate Agency Photo Sales