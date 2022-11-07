This fantastic family home was a Sunday school in its former life

With a gated drive, established front garden and stone front porch, this semi-detached home with accommodation over four floors has instant appeal.

Along with its large garage, it has plenty of off road parking space, and a number of cellars with plumbing and lighting, ideal for storage purposes.

While just a short distance from Halifax town centre, this unique period property with its blend of original features and modern comforts is quietly situated on a leafy private road.

Its dining kitchen with fitted units links to the sizeable dining room, so would be ideal for entertaining. The fact that the dining room has French doors that open through to a pergola and the rear garden, is also perfect when entertaining in the warmer months of the year.

The living room, with wooden floor, floods with light from a large bay window that has stained glass elements, and there’s a grand feature fireplace.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, and the house bathroom with a suite including both bath and shower cubicle.Another two double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, are above on the second floor, with one currently functioning as an office with windows that look over a leafy landscape.

A storage cupboard is accessed from the landing.Outside, the front garden has established borders with plants and shrubs, while the private rear garden with lighting is paved with a good selection of greenery and flowers in raised borders.

This family home, currently for sale in Balmoral Place, Halifax, has an asking price of £399,995.

Call Ryder and Dutton estate agents on 01422 433849 for more details.

