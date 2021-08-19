Initially a market town in the Middle Ages, it soon became a key city in England's textile industry, drawing a wealth of people into the city.
There are still plenty of reminders of our industrial past, such as the Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, Tower Works in Holbeck and the White Cloth Hall in Kirkgate.
Alongside these former working sites - many of which are being redeveloped - there are also plenty of residential homes across the city that date back several hundred years.
From Armley to Weetwood, more than 3,300 properties are either either Grade I or Grade II listed because they carry such historical significance.
We took a look on property website Zoopla for the best Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian properties currently on the market in Leeds.
1. Georgian mansion
This two bedroom apartment is located on the ground floor of a Grade II listed Georgian mansion in Oakwood. The stunning apartment retains the original character of the property, which was built during the Georgian era of 1714–1837. Inside the property has been sympathetically modernised, with a grand formal entrance hallway leading to all the main rooms. The sitting room features full height timber sash windows which are complimented by traditional timber shutters and central fireplace. Buyers would benefit from the well maintained communal gardens. The property is accessed by a shared driveway Eller Close. just off of North Lane. It is on the market for £299,950 with Furnell Residential.
Photo: Furnell Residential.
2. Georgian country house
Beech House, in Horsforth, is a grand mansion, described as one of the finest Georgian Houses in the area. The Grade II listed country house, in Scotland Lane, is a very spacious family home, which sits in its own private grounds. It dates back to 1750, with a number of additions in the 1800s. Estate agent Savills says it now boasts boasts a unique combination of period charm alongside modern technology and interior design. As well as eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property also boasts a beautiful Georgian staircase and ornate plasterwork, an arched wine cellar, and an adjoining annex with cinema room, sitting room, games room and separate living area. It is on the market with Savills for £3.500,000.
Photo: Savills
3. Characterful Victorian
This six bedroom property in Leadwell Lane dates back to the Victorian era between 1837–1901. Sat in grounds of approximately half an acre, this extremely spacious property offers retains its characterful period features while being respectfully updates to add some contemporary finishing touches. The plot enjoys a private position with views over open fields in all directions, and is accessed via a gated private drive leading to the forecourt with the detached double garage. The original coach house features exposed timber beams, mezzanine level, to the side, fitted cupboards, car pit and two windows to the rear aspect. It offers plenty for future development. It is on the market for £925,000 with Emsleys.
Photo: Emsleys.
4. Sought after area
This fantastic five bedroom property dates back to the Edwardian era of 1901 to 1914. Located in the sought after area of Horsforth, this Ash Grove property is a traditional four storey Edwardian through terrace. It retains many of its original features, including the glazed front entrance door with leaded light windows, wooden panelling, original coving, cast iron fireplaces, bay windows and the stair case to the front door. It has two impressive reception rooms, as well as a spacious kitchen and a renovated basement which is split into three rooms. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £540,000.
Photo: Manning Stainton