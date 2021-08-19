2. Georgian country house

Beech House, in Horsforth, is a grand mansion, described as one of the finest Georgian Houses in the area. The Grade II listed country house, in Scotland Lane, is a very spacious family home, which sits in its own private grounds. It dates back to 1750, with a number of additions in the 1800s. Estate agent Savills says it now boasts boasts a unique combination of period charm alongside modern technology and interior design. As well as eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property also boasts a beautiful Georgian staircase and ornate plasterwork, an arched wine cellar, and an adjoining annex with cinema room, sitting room, games room and separate living area. It is on the market with Savills for £3.500,000.

Photo: Savills