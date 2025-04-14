6 . Morley

Morley, in Leeds, is the 12th best place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber, and the 112th best place across England and Wales as whole, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2025 guide. It ranks 48th out of 1,447 places assessed for culture and heritage, 682nd for house price, quality and value, 90th for natural environment, 1,315th for wellbeing, and 148th for schools, employment and connectivity. The average price of a family home there is £371,037, with house prices having risen by 0.12 per cent over the last 12 months. | National World Photo: National World