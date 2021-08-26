Summercourt, is the beautiful home of Instagram star Katie Woods, who runs account Come Down to The Woods.

Katie, a self-confessed accidental Instagrammer, began documenting the process of renovating her Edwardian Roundhay home back in 2016.

Since then, the Elmete Avenue home has been transformed into a bright, maximalist haven - bursting with fun, character and forward-thinking designs.

Now the mum-of-four has amassed a whopping 236,000 followers, who love her interior design style, and her and husband Chris are taking on a new holiday let renovation project down in Devon.

Summercourt has been put on the market with estate agents Monroe.

The detached six-bedroom home is for sale with offers over £1,350,000.

Leanna Corban, MD of Monroe – “Summercourt is a striking family home with eye catching interiors, close proximity to some of the best schools in North Leeds, and of course just round the corner from Roundhay park.

"It really is stunning and we’ve had great interest already.”

Take a look inside...

1. Period home Originally constructed in 1901, the property has many original features including the striking double front door, painted a beautiful deep berry, set beneath an original canopy.

2. Entrance Inside, you are met with the the incredibly impressive entrance hallway with its grand staircase, shaker panel walls, original stone fireplace and parquet flooring.

3. Living room From the hallway is the main living room, complete with neon Come Down to the Woods sign, a nod to the family name and the Instagram handle. This room combines bright blues with olive greens, rich velvet textures and the traditional wood burning stove to create a warm and inviting space for the whole family.

4. Playroom Also accessed from the hall is the another reception room currently used as a playroom. This wonderful bright and eclectic space has striking features like the neon green fireplace and dashed feature walls, but also plenty of space for children to have fun.