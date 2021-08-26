Summercourt, is the beautiful home of Instagram star Katie Woods, who runs account Come Down to The Woods.
Katie, a self-confessed accidental Instagrammer, began documenting the process of renovating her Edwardian Roundhay home back in 2016.
Since then, the Elmete Avenue home has been transformed into a bright, maximalist haven - bursting with fun, character and forward-thinking designs.
Now the mum-of-four has amassed a whopping 236,000 followers, who love her interior design style, and her and husband Chris are taking on a new holiday let renovation project down in Devon.
Summercourt has been put on the market with estate agents Monroe.
The detached six-bedroom home is for sale with offers over £1,350,000.
Leanna Corban, MD of Monroe – “Summercourt is a striking family home with eye catching interiors, close proximity to some of the best schools in North Leeds, and of course just round the corner from Roundhay park.
"It really is stunning and we’ve had great interest already.”
Take a look inside...