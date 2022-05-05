A Grade ll listed property that has been fully renovated, it oozes cottage charm with original features enhanced by modern comforts.

Its gardens too are impressive, large and surrounding the house, with owned woodland to the rear, and there’s a double garage, with additional parking space.

Natural light pervades the interior, so although a cottage by design, with exposed stone and beams, this home is anything but dark.

There’s an entrance hall, and a living room that overlooks Brighouse Bottom Lock, with a multi-fuel stove on tiled fireplace with wooden mantelpiece, as a central feature.

Two windows are on angled walls, and a solid door leads outside. A further sitting room, with a lovely window seat, could lend itself to a variety of uses.

Original ceiling beams feature within a light and modern kitchen, with units that include an integrated hob and electric oven.

The open plan, beamed dining room is spacious and has an exposed brick and stone wall, with a staircase leading up.

There’s also a stylish ground floor bathroom that includes an ‘L’ shaped panel bath, with over bath shower, and a vanity unit with inset washbasin.

From the first floor landing are both bedrooms, with the master bedroom, with wood floor, looking out over the lock and landscape to the rear.

The second sizeable bedroom has fitted wardrobes and is carpeted.

Established gardens bounded by a stone wall surround the property, with vantage points for views of the canal basin.

With open space for children or pets, the gardens also include flower beds and vegetable plots. A further, wooded triangle of land comes with the property, that despite its rural location, is but a tiny walking distance from the town.

The M62 is just a short drive, so handy for commuters, and Brighouse train station is five minutes’ walk away.

The Old Lockhouse, Mill Lane, Brighouse, HD6 1PS is priced £325,000 with Marsh and Marsh, Halifax. Call 01422 648400 for more information.

1. A spacious, airy interior An open plan and modern kitchen arrangement is bright and spacious. Photo Sales

2. An exceptionally pretty location Its waterside aspect is a major plus with this Brighouse property. Photo Sales

3. An attractive interior with open plan features This dining area is versatile space that could be put to alternative use if preferred. Photo Sales

4. An unusually shaped sitting room Large windows flood the sitting room with natural light, with a solid door giving access to outdoors. Photo Sales