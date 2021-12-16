There are special laws in place in Pudsey for homeowners looking to change something externally.

This is due to a large part of the market town being within the Pudsey Conservation Area.

An area which has conservation status means that there are stricter rules in place when it comes to development as planners seek to preserve the special architectural and historical interest of the area.

Conservation area status gives broader protection to an area than listing a particular building – all features within a conservation area, whether listed or not, are recognised as part of its character.

John Howe, partner at John Howe & Co, a Pudsey based specialist and independent firm of solicitors.

There are no standard specifications for a conservation area; they may include historic parts of the town or village, have an important industrial past or cover an historic park.

The significance of a property being situated within a conservation area is that the local authority has additional control over matters such as; demolition of a building, minor developments including certain types of cladding, dormer windows and satellite dishes that are visible from the street and even cutting down a tree.

John Howe, partner at John Howe & Co, in Manor House Street, said: “When purchasing a property, a local search will reveal whether it is within a conservation area.

“It is easy to fall foul of the planning laws and make a costly mistake. It is certainly not a given that retrospective planning will be granted as the couple who painted their cream house lilac discovered.

“Taking legal advice and ensuring any necessary permission is sought and approved could save time, money and stress.”

There are more than 8,000 conservation areas in England, with 59 in the Bradford District and 79 in the Leeds District.