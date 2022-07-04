£1,199,950 price tag for picturesque cottage in North Yorks village

Bleach Mill is spacious inside: its light and bright dining kitchen has an Aga and oak units, with a separate utility room and a boot room or rear hall. A ground floor shower room is another useful facility, joining the living room, and a dining room.Five bedrooms and two recently refurbished bath and shower rooms are on the first floor.Charming Puddleduck Cottage sports vaulted ceilings, original beams, and flagstone floor, with modern comforts. Its entrance hall leads to an open plan living and dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, and it has private parking and gardens with an open aspect to the rear.Bleach Mill’s lawned gardens have mixed flower borders and several seating areas.A timber barn with stables and a grass paddock adds appeal for anyone with horses or ponies, but could suit other purposes too, including garaging. A gravelled area provides off-street parking.Thornton le Dale is known for its chocolate box appeal and desirability as a place to live within the North Yorkshire National Park and its fabulous scenery and walks.The village has many amenities including places to eat and drink, and independent shops.