Property on the market for £90,000 in Leeds but it needs a lot of renovation work

This three-bedroom family home is up for auction for £90,000.

This property in Leeds is up for sale for £90,000 - but it needs a lot of work.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:45 am

The semi-detached home is in Heights Way in Armley.

The three-bedroom family home offers plenty of space and is on a generous plot with large gardens.

Up for auction with GOTO Online Auctions, any buyers would have to be prepared to complete modernise the property.

It is listed on the market with Purple Bricks for offers in excess £90,000.

1. Living room

The living room is a great size but needs a bit of modernising.

2. Living room

Another angle of the living room, which overlooks the front garden.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is again a good size but needs to be ripped out and a new kitchen installed.

4. Utility

There is also a separate utility room which is a great addition to have in the family home. It could be kept as a utility room or converted into a home office, downstairs bathroom etc.

