Preston Baker offering no-experience needed training scheme to graduates in Leeds

Preston Baker’s Head of Talent, Zoe Johnson.

Preston Baker, which has offices across north Leeds and Cross Gates, is offering a structured nine-week induction and training programme into the company.

The company also pays for a six-month estate agent online university course, as well as providing in-role training and work shadowing.

It also promises clearly defined progression routes and a salary band of £20,000 to £25,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Brear, from Pontefract, was recently promoted to Trainee Mortgage Advisor after Preston Baker funded her Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice qualification.

Danielle said: “I am just so grateful for the support I have had here. I feel cared for and I am just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Rebecca Rayner, a former England under-18 football player from Doncaster, has now progressed to management level, despite having no property industry experience prior to moving to Preston Baker Estate Agents.

Rebecca said: “There are lots of opportunities for staff right across the business and you are never pigeon-holed to a particular position."

Preston Baker’s Head of Talent, Zoe Johnson, said: "With a transparent salary band of £20,000 to £25,000 within the Academy, plus a quarterly bonus of £500 and other incentives, it’s a really good package for individuals wanting to work in the industry.

“Since the start of the year we have had 10 promotions from the Preston Baker Academy.

“I am always looking for people who share the Preston Baker values.

"You don’t necessarily need any experience in property as we can teach that.

“It is a very high volume, target-driven environment, but offers great rewards for the right people. We are always on the look-out for individuals with attitude and personality that we can nurture as we can’t teach those things.”