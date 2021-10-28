Popular towns and villages in Leeds within commutable distance to the city centre

1. Horsforth

The west Leeds town of Horsforth is one of the most popular areas to live in Leeds. This year, the town was named as one of the most desirable places to purchase a home in the UK by property website Rightmove - something that came as "no surprise” to local estate agents. Historic Horsforth was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1088 as 'Horseford'. The civil parish became Horsforth Urban District in 1894 before it was merged into the City of Leeds metropolitan district. A parish council was created in 1999, giving it the right to be called a town. The town has a close-knit community as well as a busy high street with plenty of bars, pubs, shops and restaurants. As well as being home to Leeds Trinity University, the area has good schools, as well as regular bus and train links into the city centre and to Harrogate. Properties in Horsforth had an overall average price of £316,745 over the last year to October 2021. This is an increase of nine per cent on the previous year.