Popular towns and villages in Leeds within commutable distance to the city centre

Many of these areas have their own distinct character and history, having not been incorporated into the City of Leeds metropolitan borough until 1974 as part of a reform of local government in England.
Each of these areas are within commuting distance of the city centre via car or public transport, meaning it is ideal for those working in the office or those wanting a day of city life.
1. Horsforth
The west Leeds town of Horsforth is one of the most popular areas to live in Leeds. This year, the town was named as one of the most desirable places to purchase a home in the UK by property website Rightmove - something that came as "no surprise” to local estate agents. Historic Horsforth was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1088 as 'Horseford'. The civil parish became Horsforth Urban District in 1894 before it was merged into the City of Leeds metropolitan district. A parish council was created in 1999, giving it the right to be called a town. The town has a close-knit community as well as a busy high street with plenty of bars, pubs, shops and restaurants. As well as being home to Leeds Trinity University, the area has good schools, as well as regular bus and train links into the city centre and to Harrogate. Properties in Horsforth had an overall average price of £316,745 over the last year to October 2021. This is an increase of nine per cent on the previous year.
2. Pudsey
Also in west Leeds is the market town of Pudsey. The area was voted as one of the top property hotspots in the UK this year after it saw property prices soar. Situated in between Bradford and Leeds, the area was once an independent town, which was famous for wool manufacture during the 18th and 19th centuries. Historic buildings still stand, including the last remaining Medieval “Fold”, Booths Yard, the former Trinity Methodist Chapel, and Pudsey Town Hall, which was built in 1880. Back-to-back terrace houses filled with period charm are still lived in today, while other listed buildings such as the old Pudsey Grangefield Grammar School have been converted into flats. Today the market town is a thriving neighbourhood, popular with families and young professionals who appreciate its green spaces, good transport links and busy high street. Properties in Pudsey had an overall average price of £221,935 over the last year to October 2021. This is a seven per cent rise from the previous year.
3. Bramham
Located in the 'Golden Triangle' between Leeds, York and Harrogate is the quiet village of Bramham. Famous now for being the home to Leeds Festival, the village has a very long history which dates back to the Romans. Its name is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086, while parts of the village's All Saints Parish church were built in 1150 by the Normans. The Battle of Bramham Moor was fought in the area which was the final battle of Henry Percy of Northumberland against Henry IV. Today, a large part of the village is a conservation area and the surroundings is designated green belt land. It has plenty of pubs, churches and local sports clubs, as well as Bramham Primary School. It sits within the Wetherby ward of Leeds City Council. Properties in Bramham had an overall average price of £395,920 over the last year to October 2021. This is an increase of 16 per cent on the previous year.
4. Morley
The south Leeds market town of Morley has a distinct personality. The close-knit community has a busy and popular high street, plenty of sports clubs including Morley R.F.C rugby union club, good local schools and is famous for its annual St George's Day Parade, being named "the most patriotic town in England." Also mentioned in the 1086 Domesday Book, the area rose to prominence during the Industrial Revolution due to its textile industry. The area supplied cloth used by both sides in the American Civil war. The proud independent market town was only incorporated into Leeds in 1972. These days, estate agents say it is the sense of neighbourhood and identity that drives homeowners to the area. Properties in Morley had an overall average price of £202,521 over the last year to October 2021, which is an 11 per cent rise from the previous year.