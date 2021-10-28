Developers CountryLarge have been granted planning permission by Leeds City Council for eight modern townhouses with roof terraces to be built using a distinctive black brick.

The two sets of four terrace houses will be built in Cobbers Yard, which is behind the A64 in the Northern Quarter of the city centre.

Designed with Leeds company Den Architecture, the homes will comeplete with a roof terrace and a parking space.

What the new homes in Cobblers Yard will look like.

Each house has been designed around an open-plan ground floor layout with bedrooms, bathrooms and a roof terrace on the upper floors and will be fitted out to a high standard to include modern fitted kitchens with integrated appliances and Silestone worktops and fully tiled bathrooms with contemporary sanitary ware.

The two-bedroomed houses with a roof terrace and a parking space will be priced at £315,000.

The three-bedroomed houses with a roof terrace and a parking space will be priced at £370,000.

(from left) Alix Shaw from Linley & Simpson with Morgans’ new homes sales team; Henry Bartle from Leeds developers CountryLarge; and Jonathan Morgan, Leeds City Centre Specialist at Linley & Simpson with Morgans.

Antony Rosindale of CountryLarge, said: “We can’t wait to release our black brick houses to the market.

“We love the grain of the Northern Quarter, which is already home to highly-successful schemes such as Crispin Lofts, and its sheer convenience with everything from Homesense to Harvey Nichols within ten minutes’ walk.

“The independent scene is alive and kicking in the area with well-established and successful venues such as Brewdog, Zaap Thai, Moho, Belgrave and The Reliance.’’

According to Jonathan Morgan, city centre specialist at sales agents Linley & Simpson with Morgans, demand will be high.

Mr Morgan said: “We have seen plenty of evidence of strong demand for city centre houses in recent months and we are very confident of plenty of interest when we launch the sales campaign.

“The appeal of city living is well-documented and with such a short walk to a whole host of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and theatres, not to mention the shopping arcades, the green space of Lovell Park, the Arena and the Universities.