A virtual public consultation has been launched on proposals, by Yorkshire based developer HBD, for approximately 310 high-quality studio, one, two and three bedroomed apartments as well as communal, co-working and creative space in Mabgate.

Mabgate Yard will bring a unique landmark development to a brownfield site in what is already an existing creative environment within Leeds city centre.

Developers say the proposals are centred around a communal heart, acting as a focal point for residents to meet, relax and collaborate.

The development will also benefit from landscaped outdoor areas and extensive planting.

Each of the high-spec apartments will be available solely for rent, and HBD says they will offer real choice to key workers and other members of the local community who are traditionally left behind by the rental market. It is expected that the accommodation will also appeal to NHS workers as the site is near St James’s University Hospital.

It is anticipated that a hybrid planning application, seeking permission for the principle of development, will be submitted by next month and further ‘reserved matters’ planning applications, which are more detailed, will be submitted in the second half of 2022 to agree the details of appearance, access, landscaping, layout and scale.

HBD is inviting the Mabgate community to view the plans and have their say by visiting www.mabgateyard.comRichard Hinds, Development Surveyor at HBD, said: “We have developed plans for this site that we are proud of and feel the scheme complements the existing urban community. We’re excited to share the plans with the community and invite their feedback.

“As a hybrid planning application, with elements of the design still to decide, public consultation is vital and we are keen to know the thoughts of local residents and businesses. We will then be able to incorporate these ideas and opinions in our final planning applications.

“Leeds is one of the most exciting places in the UK to live and work and we are committed to bringing forward a scheme for this neighbourhood that we can all be proud of. We respect the unique character and history of Mabgate and believe these designs will sit well alongside existing buildings, but also help the area develop and grow.”