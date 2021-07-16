Plans for 130 new housing development in Wetherby receive 79 letters of objection

A reserved matters application submitted by Miller Homes is asking for permission to build up to 129 new homes at land off Leeds Road, Collingham.

However, the application is to be brought before the council’s North and East Plans Panel by Harewood ward councillors, who are concerned about the design and layout of the scheme.

The proposals seek permission for up to 39 two bedroom, 24 three bedroom, 46 four bedroom and 20 five bedroom houses, with a mix of detached, semi detached and terraces.

The council said it has had 79 letters of objection to the plans, with concerns such as traffic congestion, floods and green belt among the many complaints. Pictured: Wetherby

These would also include parking spaces, front ant rear gardens.

It also includes 45 affordable houses, although all are two-bedroom. This means they will be sold at a 20 per cent discount on local market rates.

A letter to the council from local councillors Ryan Stephenson, Matthew Robinson and Sam Firth said: “These reserved matters applications relate to the design and layout of the proposed development only and we feel that much more work needs to be done on the application before the development can be considered appropriate.”

It went on to cite local planning rules around trees, local building character and housing mix, before adding: “These applications fail to address a housing need for retirement properties in the area, including bungalows – which were initially a feature of the development at consultation stage in the village.

"The applications therefore fail to conform with the Neighbourhood Plan.

“In summary, it is our collective view that these applications should be determined by the North & East Plans Panel at the earliest convenience and that Members resolve to refuse consent and ask the applicant to come back with improved design and layout plans.”

However, a report by Leeds City Council planning officers claims the plans should be approved, claiming the proposals were “visually attractive” with a “positive road layout”.

It added: “Officers have sought to address the concerns raised by local residents and in this instance, taking into account all relevant factors, including representations both for and against the development, the benefits would strongly outweigh any harm created and therefore the planning balance weighs heavily in favour of granting planning permission.

“Members are asked to support the officer recommendation to approve the submitted details subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions.”