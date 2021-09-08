Located in the wonderful market town of Otley, this two-bedroom home is part of the former Wharfedale Hospital.
The old Wharfedale Hospital site closed in 2005 after 132 years of service.
Its range of listed buildings were then redeveloped by the PJ Livesey Group in 2012, with the development completing in 2016.
This stunning listed conversion retains many period features such as the high ceilings and wood flooring.
It has an open plan lounge/dining room, modern kitchen and a well proportioned, enclosed garden to the rear.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £385,000.
1. Hallway
Enter into the bright and airy hallway area, which also provides access to a cloakroom.
2. Living area
From the hall you can enter the open plan living/dining area. This is a spacious room with large sash windows letting into plenty of natural light. The high ceilings provide a sense of grandeur whilst the decor is contemporary and stylish with a wood floor running throughout. There is also a home office on this floor.
3. Kitchen
The high specification kitchen incorporates integrated appliances including a gas hob, electric oven, dishwasher, fridge freezer and plumbing for a washing machine.
4. Downstairs W.C
The property benefits from a downstairs bathroom.