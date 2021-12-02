This home in Parlington Estate is listed with Beadnall Copley estate agents.

This fabulous home on the Parlington Estate in the sought-after village of Aberford is available to let.

The grand property has 2,650sq ft of space, which includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, stables and a paddock for two to three horses all set in 3.5 acres of land.

On the ground floor is the dining kitchen room, with added utility, as well as a formal dining room and sitting room.

On this floor is also a separate wing with a bedroom, W.C and store room.

The house also comes with a double garage, ample parking and a private, gated entrance.

The property retains many period features one would expect including feature fireplaces and original beams, while the grounds are home to the grade II* listed Triumphal Arch, built in the 18th century, and a Georgian built underground icehouse.

However, the home has also been modernised throughout and features a sleek and contemporary kitchen.

Potential renters should be aware that the house is unfurnished.

Parlington Estate was purchased by the prominent Gascoigne family in 1546.

It was the family home for the Gascogine family for three hundred and sixty years.

By 1905, the mansion house was dismantled with many parts being re-erected at Lotherton Hall by Frederick Trench-Gascoigne, who had inherited Lotherton Hall from his aunt.

Most of the estate was then demolished, with only the West wing and stable block surviving.