New owner needed to breathe new life in to graffiti-strewn former school

Advertised as a 'rare opportunity to own a beautiful piece of village history’, The Old East Hardwick School sits within a quiet Yorkshire hamlet, surrounded by lovely countryside.

The character period property, built around 1870 to replace an older school, has retained its large arched windows, with high vaulted ceilings, a slate roof and original stonework. It still displays its original school room layout.

The building's pleasant location is within easy reach of Pontefract, with Wakefied and Leeds a little further afield, and is described by the agent as having 'exciting potential for residential or commercial conversion' subject to planning approval.

Within its peaceful rural setting, the property has a sizeable plot with mature trees, and potential for off street parking.

It is seen as ideal for conversion to a home, studio, or community space, again subject to any necessary planning consents.

East Hardwick is a sought-after village within a short distance of the A1(M) and M62.

East Hardwick School, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, is for sale at £300,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

