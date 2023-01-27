Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Leeds could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Leeds down into 106 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Leeds city centre, while the lowest is Burmantofts.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Burmantofts The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Burmantofts. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £27,400. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Little Woodhouse The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Little Woodhouse. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £27,400. Photo: Tony Johnson

3 . Woodhouse The neighbourhood with the third lowest average household income was Woodhouse. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £27,900. Photo: Tony Johnson

4 . Beeston Hill The neighbourhood with the fourth lowest average household income was Beeston Hill. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £28,000. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe