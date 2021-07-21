On the market with Northwood, this north Leeds property is described as a "rare to the market" semi-detached home.

Sitting on Henconner Road, the property is in the popular suburb of Chapel Allerton which was recently named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2021 guide, as one of the top ten places to live in the north of England.

The house has been renovated to a high standard, and has an open plan kitchen dining area and a generous lounge.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a loft conversion finished to a high standard.

It is on the market with offers in excess of £475,000 with Northwood.

Take a look inside...

Lounge The bright, cosy lounge is a great space to relax with family. It has room for a large L-shaped sofa, as well as benefiting from a wood-burning fireplace for chilly winter nights.

Dining Room The room also has space for a large dining table, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The room also benefits from French doors leading to the garden. The downstairs space also benefits from a utility room with plumbing for a washer, and space/external venting for dryer, lots of built in storage space including wine rack, and side door access to the garden and drive.

Kitchen Enter through the light and airy hallway which leads through into the open plan, extended kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is fully fitted super modern kitchen with ample wall & base space for a large fridge freezer and high spec work tops and flooring.

Bedrooms Upstairs on the first floor are four bedrooms - three doubles and one single.