Leeds property: Rare to the market stunning five-bedroom family home in Chapel Allerton with built in pizza oven and loft conversion
Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom family home on the market in Leeds.
On the market with Northwood, this north Leeds property is described as a "rare to the market" semi-detached home.
Sitting on Henconner Road, the property is in the popular suburb of Chapel Allerton which was recently named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2021 guide, as one of the top ten places to live in the north of England.
The house has been renovated to a high standard, and has an open plan kitchen dining area and a generous lounge.
Upstairs are four bedrooms and a loft conversion finished to a high standard.
It is on the market with offers in excess of £475,000 with Northwood.
Take a look inside...