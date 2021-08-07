The semi-detached house is in the sought after village of Methley.

Part of the recently built St Oswald's View development, the Parker Lane house is in a great location, being just a short distance away from the village amenities.

It is also within close proximity to the River Aire and RSPB St Aidan's Nature Park, making it perfect for nature walks.

The ex-show home is described as 'the ultimate in luxury family living' and has never been lived in.

However, it is not legally classed as a new build, therefore property is sold as seen (fixtures and fittings vary- full inventory list can be supplied on request)

It is on the market for £325,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside....

1. Lounge Enter through the bright and airy entrance hall, which benefits from a WC. The large living dining room is decorated in neutral beige tones, making it a calming space. It has double glazed French patio doors leading onto the garden. Buy photo

2. Kitchen The kitchen has a range of luxury fitted wall and base units with silestone worktops and LED lights set into the base of the units, sink unit, built in double oven and five ring gas hob, integrated fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher and washing machine, as well as a wine cooler. Buy photo

3. Bedroom An example of another bedroom, again with luxury mirror fitted wardrobes. Buy photo

4. Bedroom On the first floor are three of the four bedrooms. Bedroom Two benefits from luxury mirror fitted wardrobes. Buy photo