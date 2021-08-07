The semi-detached house is in the sought after village of Methley.
Part of the recently built St Oswald's View development, the Parker Lane house is in a great location, being just a short distance away from the village amenities.
It is also within close proximity to the River Aire and RSPB St Aidan's Nature Park, making it perfect for nature walks.
The ex-show home is described as 'the ultimate in luxury family living' and has never been lived in.
However, it is not legally classed as a new build, therefore property is sold as seen (fixtures and fittings vary- full inventory list can be supplied on request)
It is on the market for £325,000 with Purple Bricks.
Take a look inside....