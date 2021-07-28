Leeds property: Horsforth family home on quaint cul-de-sac on the market for £300,000
Take a look inside this stunning family home on the market in Leeds.
This superb extended three bedroom family home is situated in Sussex Avenue in Horsforth.
New analysis by Rightmove recently revealed that Horsforth is one of the most popular local neighbourhoods for buyers - a finding that came as no surprise to local estate agents.
This property is in a perfect position within the suburb, ideally located near to Horsforth Railway Station, and just a short walk from Leeds Trinity University and the amenities of Town Street.
It is an ideal property for young professionals or a family, with plenty of space due to the spacious, extended kitchen and family room, as well as having a loft with potential to develop further.
It is on the market for £300,000 with Purple Bricks.
Take a look inside...