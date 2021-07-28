This superb extended three bedroom family home is situated in Sussex Avenue in Horsforth.

New analysis by Rightmove recently revealed that Horsforth is one of the most popular local neighbourhoods for buyers - a finding that came as no surprise to local estate agents.

This property is in a perfect position within the suburb, ideally located near to Horsforth Railway Station, and just a short walk from Leeds Trinity University and the amenities of Town Street.

It is an ideal property for young professionals or a family, with plenty of space due to the spacious, extended kitchen and family room, as well as having a loft with potential to develop further.

It is on the market for £300,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside...

1. Living room The living room isa cosy and comfortable space, perfect for relaxing with family. It has a feature brick chimney breast and practical wood effect flooring. It benefits from the four-panel wood shutters window which allows plenty of light into the room. The current owners have a large L-shaped sofa in this room, meaning plenty of family members or guests can sit and enjoy. Buy photo

2. Extension The open plan kitchen dining area is in the recent extension. The extension was built in 2017 and has been done to a very high standard. Buy photo

3. Kitchen The stunning kitchen has been done to a high specification. It has range of wall and base units with a lots of storage including a pull out larder. The kitchen has space for a range cooker with an extractor hood over. The central island has a breakfast bar, great for family dining, and an integral wine cooler. Buy photo

4. Family room The family area and dining area benefits from full width folding doors opening onto the patio and garden, allowing light to flood into the room. There is ample space for a table and sofa, making it a great place to sit down after a long day and spend time together as a family. The folding doors benefit from integrated adjustable blinds, which can be fully retracted. Buy photo