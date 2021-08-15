Located right on the outskirts of Leeds, this quaint village is perfectly located in the Leeds, Castleford and Wakefield triangle - making it very desirable for commuters.

This detached property is approached from a long private road just off Methley Lane in a small and exclusive gated courtyard style development.

Offering a semi rural setting with stunning countryside views, the property is ideally placed for all local amenities in Oulton and Rothwell.

It is also close to the motorway making it ideal for commuters.

This wonderful family home was built by the original owners and sits on a corner plot with an impressive frontage.

Estate agents Purple Bricks described it as "one of the best houses currently on the market in the immediate area".

It is on the market for £575,000. Take a look inside...

1. Living room The ground floor accommodation comprises of a entrance hall, a guest bathroom and an through living room ideal for entertaining. Buy photo

2. Kitchen The country-style kitchen is also on this floor and is a good size with integrated appliances and room for a family dining table. Buy photo

3. Dining area Also in this open plan space is room for a large dining room, perfect for formal entertaining. This floor also benefits from a utility room. Buy photo

4. Study / fourth bedroom Also on this floor is another room, classed as an additional bedroom but used by the current owners as a study. Buy photo