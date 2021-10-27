The impressive new build home Grove Road, near to the stunning Temple Newsam estate.
The single story home will be a spacious three bedroom home.
Designers will include luxury fixtures and fittings alongside contemporary touches.
The kitchen will feature a built-in stainless steal oven, intergrated hob with splashback, quartz worktop with up-stand, stainless steel bowl sink with chrome mixer tap, fitted kitchen units, square edged worktops and a stainless steel inset sink single bowl & chrome tap.
A separate sitting room will be accessed from the hall with doors leading out directly into the garden.
There will be three bedrooms in the property, two with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a stylish family bathroom.
The construction is set to be completed by spring 2022.
It is on the market with Manning Stainton for asking price of £550,000.