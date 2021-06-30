Adel Wood Barns is a stunning and unique barn conversion opposite the New Rover Cricket Club in Adel.

It is ideally located for commuters being just off the Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) providing quick access to the city centre and nearby towns like Harrogate and Ilkley.

However, it is also close to nature, being just next to the Meanwood Valley Trail and Meanwood Beck.

The spectacular property sits in more than 2.2 acres of south facing lawns.

It offers over 3,300 square foot of living accommodation and features many high quality modern fixtures and fittings throughout.

However, it has also maintained the striking original features, giving a nod to the building's heritage.

It is on the market for offers of £1,070,000 with Monroe Estate Agents.

Take a look inside...

1. Barn conversion Enter the property through a secure electric gated entrance and head into thestone built property.

2. Kitchen The George Moore designer kitchen features and American style fridge/freezer, wine fridge and an integrated dishwasher, as well asa large gas cooker and oven.

3. Inside From the spacious hallway, enter through the double doors into thekitchen dining area, decorated in neutral tones and providing a perfect space for entertaining.

4. Dining More pictures of the open plan kitchen dining space.