Leeds property: Breathtaking Grand Designs style barn conversion on the market for over £1million in Adel

This breathtaking property on the market in Leeds looks like it could have featured on Grand Designs.

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:45 pm

Adel Wood Barns is a stunning and unique barn conversion opposite the New Rover Cricket Club in Adel.

It is ideally located for commuters being just off the Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) providing quick access to the city centre and nearby towns like Harrogate and Ilkley.

However, it is also close to nature, being just next to the Meanwood Valley Trail and Meanwood Beck.

The spectacular property sits in more than 2.2 acres of south facing lawns.

It offers over 3,300 square foot of living accommodation and features many high quality modern fixtures and fittings throughout.

However, it has also maintained the striking original features, giving a nod to the building's heritage.

It is on the market for offers of £1,070,000 with Monroe Estate Agents.

1. Barn conversion

Enter the property through a secure electric gated entrance and head into thestone built property.

Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

2. Kitchen

The George Moore designer kitchen features and American style fridge/freezer, wine fridge and an integrated dishwasher, as well asa large gas cooker and oven.

Photo: Monroe Estate Agents.

3. Inside

From the spacious hallway, enter through the double doors into thekitchen dining area, decorated in neutral tones and providing a perfect space for entertaining.

Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

4. Dining

More pictures of the open plan kitchen dining space.

Photo: Monroe Estate Agents.

