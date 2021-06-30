Leeds property: Breathtaking Grand Designs style barn conversion on the market for over £1million in Adel
This breathtaking property on the market in Leeds looks like it could have featured on Grand Designs.
Adel Wood Barns is a stunning and unique barn conversion opposite the New Rover Cricket Club in Adel.
It is ideally located for commuters being just off the Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) providing quick access to the city centre and nearby towns like Harrogate and Ilkley.
However, it is also close to nature, being just next to the Meanwood Valley Trail and Meanwood Beck.
The spectacular property sits in more than 2.2 acres of south facing lawns.
It offers over 3,300 square foot of living accommodation and features many high quality modern fixtures and fittings throughout.
However, it has also maintained the striking original features, giving a nod to the building's heritage.
It is on the market for offers of £1,070,000 with Monroe Estate Agents.
Take a look inside...