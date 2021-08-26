Leeds man wins top housebuilding award for site manager work at Redrow development

Redrow site manager Michael Burnell, from Leeds, won an award for his work at The Avenue at Thorpe Park.

Michael Burnell, 32, was received a coveted ‘Quality’ Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) in the Job Awards 2021.

Launched more than 40 years ago, the accolade is one of the most highly regarded in the housebuilding industry and celebrates the exceptional contribution site managers make in creating homes of outstanding quality.

For Michael, who is based at The Avenue at Thorpe Park, near Garforth, it’s doubly special because it was the first time he has won the prestigious award:

Michael said: “A Pride in the Job award is massively important. It’s recognition for the work that I do and it means I’m doing the job well.

"It also proves that when I hand over a house to a customer it’s as good as it can possibly be – and that’s a huge part of the job.”

Michael trained as a bricklayer before progressing in his career and has been with Redrow for seven years, firstly as an assistant site manager, where he worked with three previous Pride in the Job winners.

He said: “After seeing past colleagues win this award it’s great that I’ve now accomplished this too, but I would add that it’s not just me who has won this award. It’s a reward for the whole team.”

Wayne Morris, construction director for Redrow’s Wakefield-based Yorkshire division, said: “This award is testament to the exceptional standards that Michael and his team work hard to achieve on a daily basis.