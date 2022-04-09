Located in Victoria Gardens, Headingley, the historic building was converted into homes in 2017.
This flat on the market with Purple Bricks has an open plan living space, with fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite and further double bedroom and bathroom.
Due to the history of the building it benefits from high ceilings and large windows.
The apartment also has a large private terrace which has direct access into the communal gardens.
It is on the market for offers in excess of £300,000.
Page 1 of 3