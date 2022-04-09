Take a look inside this two bedroom flat on the market in Headingley.

Leeds houses for sale: Two bedroom flat in former Leeds Girls High School in Headingley on market for £300,000

This two bedroom flat on the market in north Leeds was once home to the Leeds Girls High School.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 4:45 am

Located in Victoria Gardens, Headingley, the historic building was converted into homes in 2017.

This flat on the market with Purple Bricks has an open plan living space, with fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite and further double bedroom and bathroom.

Due to the history of the building it benefits from high ceilings and large windows.

The apartment also has a large private terrace which has direct access into the communal gardens.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £300,000.

1. Open plan

The property has an open plan living space which offers plenty of space.

2. Natural light

The high ceilings and huge windows let in plenty of natural light.

3. Outside in

There are patio doors leading out into the terrace area.

4. Modern kitchen

The modern kitchen has a range of integral appliances.

