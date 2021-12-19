It is located in quiet cul-de-sac Arthursdale Close in Scholes.
The family home has a good sized living room and snug area, as well as a modern kitchen/diner, utility area and three bedrooms upstairs.
An integral garage could be converted into another reception room, giving buyers extra living space in the house.
Outside, the beautiful and well-maintained enclosed rear garden is boarded by mature shrubs and trees.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers of £425,000. Take a look inside...
