It is located in quiet cul-de-sac Arthursdale Close in Scholes.

The family home has a good sized living room and snug area, as well as a modern kitchen/diner, utility area and three bedrooms upstairs.

An integral garage could be converted into another reception room, giving buyers extra living space in the house.

Outside, the beautiful and well-maintained enclosed rear garden is boarded by mature shrubs and trees.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers of £425,000. Take a look inside...

1. Entrance Enter into the house into the porch and through to the hallway.

2. Guest bathroom To the left of the porch is a useful downstairs guest bathroom.

3. Living room The living room is a bright and light-filled space. It extends to the rear of the house and has a small snug area in which to relax.

4. Kitchen The open plan kitchen/diner is a modern space with fitted appliances and a separate utility area.