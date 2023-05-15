Leeds houses for sale: This modern three bedroom home in Farsley has its own private bar with a pizza oven
This three bedroom detached dormer bungalow in Farsley is on the market for £425,000.
Showcasing ready-to-move-into accommodation throughout, the property boasts substantial and flexible living accommodation which includes a kitchen and diner, dining room, family room, garden room, utility room, three double bedrooms, two en-suites and a wonderful landscaped garden with a driveway and bar area.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.
