A four bedroom period home in Morley is on the market for £549,500.
This stunning period house has undergone a thorough scheme of refurbishment to offer a beautifully appointed home laid out over three floors.
With original exposed stone feature walls and a Juliette balcony, this show-stopping property combines both modern and historic features to create a house bursting with character. Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Manning Stainton.
1. Laid out over three floors
Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Butler's Pantry unit in kitchen
The kitchen has been finished to an incredible standard with a range of two-tone shaker units and accompanying worktops with integral appliances an a Butler's Pantry unit.
Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Original exposed stone feature walls
Sitting off the kitchen is a formal dining room which boasts original exposed stone feature wall an offers a fantastic space for entertaining with a Juliette balcony.
Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Original ceiling plasterwork
Completing the ground floor is the formal lounge with an impressive range of original ceiling plasterwork including ceiling rose, the lounge has been renovated and finished with a range of wall coving sympathetic to the age of the property.
Photo: Manning Stainton