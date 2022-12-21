News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this four bedroom period home in Morley with original exposed brick and a Juliette balcony

A four bedroom period home in Morley is on the market for £549,500.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

This stunning period house has undergone a thorough scheme of refurbishment to offer a beautifully appointed home laid out over three floors.

With original exposed stone feature walls and a Juliette balcony, this show-stopping property combines both modern and historic features to create a house bursting with character. Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Manning Stainton.

1. Laid out over three floors

This stunning four bedroom period residence has undergone a thorough scheme of refurbishment and re-modelling to offer a beautifully appointed home laid out over three floors.

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Butler's Pantry unit in kitchen

The kitchen has been finished to an incredible standard with a range of two-tone shaker units and accompanying worktops with integral appliances an a Butler's Pantry unit.

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Original exposed stone feature walls

Sitting off the kitchen is a formal dining room which boasts original exposed stone feature wall an offers a fantastic space for entertaining with a Juliette balcony.

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Original ceiling plasterwork

Completing the ground floor is the formal lounge with an impressive range of original ceiling plasterwork including ceiling rose, the lounge has been renovated and finished with a range of wall coving sympathetic to the age of the property.

Photo: Manning Stainton

