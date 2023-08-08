Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three storey terraced family home with large loft room and and luxury bathroom in Rothwell
A two bedroom mid terraced home with a stunning loft room set over three storeys in for sale in Rothwell.
This mid terraced home on Haigh Avenue in Rothwell, Leeds, set over three storeys with a large loft room is on the market with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £200,000.
The property begins with a spacious charming lounge with a bay window for lots of natural light and contemporary decoration. The large kitchen and dining area has modern fittings and lots of work top space for all culinary needs.
To the first floor is a large double bedroom and a smaller bedroom that can double as a home office or study, as well as the luxurious family bathroom with a bathtub.
The third floor consists a large loft room with an open style ensuite with corner bathtub with shower over.
To the rear of the property is an enclosed patio garden. The property also has allocated space to park two cars to the front.