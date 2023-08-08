Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three storey terraced family home with large loft room and and luxury bathroom in Rothwell

A two bedroom mid terraced home with a stunning loft room set over three storeys in for sale in Rothwell.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

This mid terraced home on Haigh Avenue in Rothwell, Leeds, set over three storeys with a large loft room is on the market with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £200,000.

The property begins with a spacious charming lounge with a bay window for lots of natural light and contemporary decoration. The large kitchen and dining area has modern fittings and lots of work top space for all culinary needs.

To the first floor is a large double bedroom and a smaller bedroom that can double as a home office or study, as well as the luxurious family bathroom with a bathtub.

The third floor consists a large loft room with an open style ensuite with corner bathtub with shower over.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed patio garden. The property also has allocated space to park two cars to the front.

To the front of the property are two allocated parking spaces.

1. Front

To the front of the property are two allocated parking spaces.

Photo Sales
The lounge and entrance to the three storey property.

2. Lounge

The lounge and entrance to the three storey property.

Photo Sales
The open kitchen diner with door to the rear garden.

3. Kitchen

The open kitchen diner with door to the rear garden.

Photo Sales
The kitchen comes with fitted wall and base units with complementing work top space.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen comes with fitted wall and base units with complementing work top space.

Photo Sales
