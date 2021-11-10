This three-bedroom family home in Roundhay is on the market with Purple Bricks.

Located in Kedleston Road, the property is close to the amenities, bars and restaurants of Street Lane and just short walk to Roundhay Park.

The semi-detached house is set over three floors and boasts three bedrooms, one with en-suite, as well as a converted home office space in the attic.

As well as boasting original features like the stained glass panels and windows in the entrance porch, as well as the property's spacious bay windows, it is also bursting with modern and stylish additions.

The stunning entrance hall features original stained glass windows.

The front has a gated driveway with ample off street parking leading to the garage.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £425,000.

The living room benefits from plenty of natural light due to the large bay window which overlooks the front garden. It is a spacious room with plenty of space to wind down with family.

The kitchen dining room is modern, with fitted appliances and space for a family dining table. Double doors lead out into the garden.

The dining area.

Upstairs is the master bedroom which benefits from a en-suite bathroom. The large room has plenty of space for storage.

The master bedroom en-suite has been recently renovated.

There are two further bedrooms on this floor.

The converted loft space is currently being used as a home office but could be used as another bedroom. Pictured: One of the bedrooms on the first floor.

The family bathroom has been recently upgraded and is a modern space with a bath and shower.

To the rear of the property is a garage and a garden which enjoys a good degree of privacy.