This three-bedroom family home in Roundhay is on the market with Purple Bricks.
Located in Kedleston Road, the property is close to the amenities, bars and restaurants of Street Lane and just short walk to Roundhay Park.
The semi-detached house is set over three floors and boasts three bedrooms, one with en-suite, as well as a converted home office space in the attic.
As well as boasting original features like the stained glass panels and windows in the entrance porch, as well as the property's spacious bay windows, it is also bursting with modern and stylish additions.
The stunning entrance hall features original stained glass windows.
The front has a gated driveway with ample off street parking leading to the garage.