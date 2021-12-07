The properties are located in Rock Lane, on the cusp on both Bramley and Rodley village.

Set back off of the street, the cottages sit within 0.7 of large gardens and are accessed by a private driveway.

Believed to date back to the early 18th century, the cottages were purchased at auction back in February 2021.

Developers have now completely restored and refurbished the homes throughout whilst maintaining their original charm and character.

Manning Stainton have now listed the two [properties for sale.

The larger property is 34 Rock Lane.

Inside there are two wo spacious reception rooms, a large kitchen with original Yorkshire stone flagged floor and integrated appliances, as well as a useful pantry.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and modern family bathroom.

A second staircase to the rear of the property which has dual access from the ground floor and from the rear entrance door, provides access to an additional bedroom, ideal for a child/teenager’s bedroom or home office due to its position.

Outside, 34 Rock Lane has a private garden to the side, as well as enjoying the large garden to the front.

The smaller property, 36 Rock Lane, is a great space for young families with oodles of character.

Like its bigger neighbour, the house has been modernised inside, though it keeps the exposed beams, large original stone fireplaces and many other original features.

This property has two bedrooms. On the ground floor there is an entrance lobby, two spacious reception rooms, modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and separate utility room.

Upstairs are the two good-sized bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

Outside the property there is a useful storage room and parking space for two cars, in addition to a large garden on two levels.

It is the views of this property that really give the home the wow factor.

The elevated position of Rock Lane means the cottages have far and wide-ranging views across the countryside including overlooking the Leeds Liverpool Canal, River Aire and Rodley Nature Reserve, and it is just a short walk to Bramley Fall Woods.

Ideally located for commuters, the property is located near to major routes to both Leeds and Bradford, and it is just a short drive into Horsforth town or Pudsey.

34 Rock Lane is on the market for £374,950 and 36 Rock Lane is on the market for £274,950.

1. 34 Rock Lane The property has two reception rooms. This one has in-built storage and traditional feature fireplace. Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is brand-new, with contemporary fittings and integrated appliances, however, it retains its character with features like the traditional Yorkshire stone. Photo Sales

3. Reception room The second reception room on the ground floor is another large space with small cottage windows and traditional beams. It could be used as another lounge, a dining space or a playroom. Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms Each of the bedrooms is a good size. Photo Sales