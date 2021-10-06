Situated in Primrose Lane, Halton, the substantial detached house boasts an ideal location for family life.
Just a stones throw away from Primrose Valley Park and a short drive to Temple Newsam Estate, Stoneacre Properties describe it as the "most tranquil residential setting, yet close to all local shopping and transport amenities."
The large family home is arranged over three floors. It has been beautifully renovated by the owners to create a modern, contemporary home while keeping some of the property's original period features.
These period features include the stunning and unique stained glass windows located above the door, in the kitchen and also in the family bathroom. The beautiful and colourful windows feature a jungle-inspired design and add fun, soft flecks of light into the rooms.
In total, the accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, basement area which is ideal for storage, lounge, dining room, kitchen/family room, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Outside, there is also a delightful rear garden with a useful outbuilding.
It is on the market with Stoneacre Properties for £450,000.
Take a look inside...