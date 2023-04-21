With quiet residential streets, popular schools nearby and good transport links to
Leeds city centre, the area is a popular choice for families in particular. Here are nine family homes in Moortown now on the market with Zoopla. Here are nine family homes now on the market in Moortown, all listed on Zoopla. This three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, which has recently been refurbished, includes a modern kitchen with breakfast bar and integrated appliances as well as a spacious lounge/diner with access on to the very well kept rear garden. The property in High Moor Crescent boasts a large block-paved driveway and garage, parking for two cars and a rear garden with lawn. A short distance from Moortown Corner, it is currently rented at £1,350 until March 2024. The home is listed with Stoneacre Properties, with an asking price of £379,950. This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Highwood Avenue is on the market for £289,950 with Your Move - James Barrett. On the ground floor is an entrance hall leading to the living room and kitchen, which has a range of fitted units, washer plumbing, fitted oven and hob, a double glazed window to the rear and a side entrance door. Off the kitchen is a dining area and conservatory. Upstairs, the landing leads to three bedrooms and a house bathroom. There are gardens to the front and rear and a driveway to the side leading to a garage. This well-cared-for family home occupies a wonderful corner position in Queenshill Avenue, a popular residential location. It offers three bedrooms and gardens to all three sides of the semi-detached property. The home is spacious throughout and is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to put their own mark on a property, as it would now benefit from updated interiors. The property briefly comprises; entrance hall, through sitting dining room and kitchen. On the first floor you have three bedrooms the main house bathroom. This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Street Lane is on the market with Linley & Simpson for £425,000. It offers spacious living accommodation and offers versatility for a potential buyer to extend the home with the planning permission. Offered for sale with no onward chain, the family home is in excellent order throughout maintaining many original features and benefiting from a large living room, kitchen and spacious dining room. The first floor of the property comprises three good-size bedrooms, separate wc and family bathroom. This beautifully presented, unique semi-detached property has been extended while retaining some of its traditional features. The four-bedroom home is located in Moorland Grove, a quiet cul de sac, and has a lovely rear garden with raised flower beds, lawn and a decking area with a storage shed. Downstairs, there is a sitting room with bi-folding doors which open up to the kitchen/diner, as well as a w/c, family snug and one bedroom. To the first floor there are three generous bedrooms accompanied by a stylish house bathroom with a three piece suite in white. The property also boasts underfloor heating. This cottage-style, extended semi-detached home in Moorland Grove is on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000. Having been tastefully renovated by the current owner, the property features an extensive range of quality fittings as well as many traditional features. It boasts an elegant lounge with a feature fireplace and patio doors leading out to the rear garden, a stunning dining kitchen with integrated appliances and access to the utility and downstairs w.c. To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a stylish appointed house bathroom. Another cottage-style semi-detached home is on the market in Moorland Crescent. The property is beautifully presented throughout, offering well appointed accommodation over two floors, briefly comprising; entrance hall, spacious lounge/diner with patio doors to rear garden, modern fitted kitchen with a range of integrated appliances and underfloor heating, cloakroom/storage cupboard. The first floor features two double bedrooms, a third bedroom come home office and recently refurbished house bathroom with shower over bath, toilet and sink, and a separate WC. This detached bungalow in King Lane is on the market with Alan Cooke Estate Agents for offers over £500,000. The polished property includes an entrance porch, hallway with stained polished timber flooring throughout, dining room leading to utility room and WC, a fine lounge and a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. The property has two main bedrooms, the master with built in wardrobes, and there is a versatile study/third bedroom. The property has a driveway for off-street parking, lawned and stocked enclosed gardens to the front, side and rear. This two-bedroom bungalow offers an opportunity for first time buyers, downsizers or anyone looking for a home with great potential, as it's in need of some modernisation. There are gardens to the front and rear, a driveway and detached garage externally. Internally it has a kitchen/breakfast room, lounge/dining room, two double bedrooms, a house bathroom and a landing. It's on the market with Hunters for £249,950.