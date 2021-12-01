Menston Mews is a recently finished development within the site of the Victorian former High Royds Hospital.

Each of the properties is Grade II listed and range in price from £575,000 up to £750,000.

The Hollies, plot six of the development, has been painstakingly restored and converted, while still retaining a wealth of original character such as its tall ceilings and beams.

However, it also has contemporary additions such as underfloor heating throughout and a high-specification kitchen.

The property is set within grounds of approximately 200 acres of park and woodland that includes mature landscapes with scenic views, ponds, and cricket pitch.

The property is on the market for £750,000 with Monroe Estate Agents. Take a look inside...

1. Living space The Hollies is one of the largest available properties and the ground floor accommodates a large open plan kitchen/diner/living room with high ceilings. Photo Sales

2. Traditional features The house has been renovated to a high standard, maintaining the period features such as the beams. Photo Sales

3. Utility room The space also benefits from a utility room and downstairs bathroom. There is an en suite bedroom and a further occasional room on the ground floor. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The Hollies has the benefit of underfloor heating throughout, a quality bespoke handmade kitchen with Silestone work surfaces and integrated Miele appliances. Photo Sales