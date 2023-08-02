This semi-detached three bedroom property offers modern living in a convenient and sought after residential area.

Listed on the market for £325,000 by Manning Stainton, this property on Parkside Road in Farsley, Leeds offers a modern three bedroom family home in a convenient location with schools and amenities nearby.

Accessed via a driveway offering ample parking, the ground floor comprise a spacious living room with a fireplace and an L-shaped kitchen, dining room and living room combination with doors accessing the rear garden.

To the first floor are three good sized family bathrooms, of which one features its own private ensuite with a bathtub. The family bathroom is also on this floor, which also features a bathtub with shower.

The low maintenance rear garden offers privacy with an artificial lawn and two patios for summer relaxation.

1 . Front The property has a driveway for offroad parking. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The modern kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/diner & family room The L-shaped room combines the kitchen with the diner and a small living room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Family room Located behind the diner is a small living room area. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales