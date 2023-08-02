Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Modern fully refurbishes family home with enclosed garden in sought after Farsley location

This semi-detached three bedroom property offers modern living in a convenient and sought after residential area.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Listed on the market for £325,000 by Manning Stainton, this property on Parkside Road in Farsley, Leeds offers a modern three bedroom family home in a convenient location with schools and amenities nearby.

Accessed via a driveway offering ample parking, the ground floor comprise a spacious living room with a fireplace and an L-shaped kitchen, dining room and living room combination with doors accessing the rear garden.

To the first floor are three good sized family bathrooms, of which one features its own private ensuite with a bathtub. The family bathroom is also on this floor, which also features a bathtub with shower.

The low maintenance rear garden offers privacy with an artificial lawn and two patios for summer relaxation.

The property has a driveway for offroad parking.

1. Front

The property has a driveway for offroad parking. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

The L-shaped room combines the kitchen with the diner and a small living room.

3. Kitchen/diner & family room

The L-shaped room combines the kitchen with the diner and a small living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Located behind the diner is a small living room area.

4. Family room

Located behind the diner is a small living room area. Photo: Manning Stainton

