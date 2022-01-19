Located on Ivegate in Yeadon, the house has been carefully restored by the current owners.
It is currently used a guest house and has five bedrooms.
On the ground floor there is a living room, main lounge, formal dining room and breakfast kitchen, as well as a useful utility room and guest bathroom.
Upstairs are the five double bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, as well as the house bathroom.
There is also a basement level office and a double garage.
It is on the market for £619,950 with Hunters.
