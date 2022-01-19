This Grade II listed property is on the market in Yeadon. Take a look inside...

Leeds houses for sale: Listed cottage dating back to 1700s 'oozing with charm and character' on the market in Yeadon

This beautiful, characterful cottage in Leeds dates back to the 1700s.

Located on Ivegate in Yeadon, the house has been carefully restored by the current owners.

It is currently used a guest house and has five bedrooms.

On the ground floor there is a living room, main lounge, formal dining room and breakfast kitchen, as well as a useful utility room and guest bathroom.

Upstairs are the five double bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, as well as the house bathroom.

There is also a basement level office and a double garage.

It is on the market for £619,950 with Hunters.

1. Living area

Dating back to around 1700 is the characterful and charming Willow Cottage. It is currently used as a guest house but can be converted back into a warm, family home.

2. Kitchen

The bright and colourful breakfast kitchen is the perfect place to family to enjoy a meal together. It also benefits from a utility room.

3. Lounge

There are two reception rooms in the house, both used as relaxing living spaces. This room benefits from a feature fireplace.

4. Dining room

There is also plenty of space for large family dining table in the formal dining room.

