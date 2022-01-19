Located on Ivegate in Yeadon, the house has been carefully restored by the current owners.

It is currently used a guest house and has five bedrooms.

On the ground floor there is a living room, main lounge, formal dining room and breakfast kitchen, as well as a useful utility room and guest bathroom.

Upstairs are the five double bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, as well as the house bathroom.

There is also a basement level office and a double garage.

It is on the market for £619,950 with Hunters.

Dating back to around 1700 is the characterful and charming Willow Cottage. It is currently used as a guest house but can be converted back into a warm, family home.

The bright and colourful breakfast kitchen is the perfect place to family to enjoy a meal together. It also benefits from a utility room.

There are two reception rooms in the house, both used as relaxing living spaces. This room benefits from a feature fireplace.

There is also plenty of space for large family dining table in the formal dining room.