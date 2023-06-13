This stunning and unique family home is on the market for £485,000 after having been with the same family since the 1950s.

This unique semi-detached three bedroom property on Croft House Church Street in Morley, Leeds is on the market with the Property Selling Company for £485,000 after having been with the same family since the 1950s.

The two storey property has an impressive, large and very private garden with lots of lawn space, patios and a gazebo, making it ideal for families and great for those looking to host family and friends on hot summer evenings.

On the ground floor is an impressive kitchen diner with fully fitted storage cupboards and built-in utilities. The large sitting room has french doors leading to a stunning outdoor patio and a Renaissance-style marble fireplace with inset efficiency gas fire.

On this floor, you can also access the house's airy and bright study, the utility room/second kitchen and the guest WC.

On the first floor is the property's three bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own private en-suite bathroom. The family bathroom on this floor has a bathtub and shower.

1 . The stunning and large property This stunning property has been with one single family since the 1950s, and is now finally on the market for a new family to take over. Photo Sales

2 . The kitchen/diner The spacious and bright kitchen and diner fits large families and late nights with friends. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/diner The open kitchen/diner with a breakfast bar and plenty of space. Photo Sales

4 . The diner The stairs from the diner lead to the first floor Photo Sales

