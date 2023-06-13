Leeds houses for sale: Impressive family period home in Morley on the market for the first time since 1950s
This stunning and unique family home is on the market for £485,000 after having been with the same family since the 1950s.
This unique semi-detached three bedroom property on Croft House Church Street in Morley, Leeds is on the market with the Property Selling Company for £485,000 after having been with the same family since the 1950s.
The two storey property has an impressive, large and very private garden with lots of lawn space, patios and a gazebo, making it ideal for families and great for those looking to host family and friends on hot summer evenings.
On the ground floor is an impressive kitchen diner with fully fitted storage cupboards and built-in utilities. The large sitting room has french doors leading to a stunning outdoor patio and a Renaissance-style marble fireplace with inset efficiency gas fire.
On this floor, you can also access the house's airy and bright study, the utility room/second kitchen and the guest WC.
On the first floor is the property's three bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own private en-suite bathroom. The family bathroom on this floor has a bathtub and shower.