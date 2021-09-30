However, those looking to get a slice of the pastoral life now have the opportunity to own a house located in the quiet and rural west Leeds countryside.

Auctioneers have started the bidding process for a gated five bedroom equestrian home in Back Lane, New Farnley.

The property, which was originally purchased as a livery yard, has an incredible amount of space to offer, both inside and out.

Built by the current owners, the modern detached home is accessed by two gated entrances.

It offers an immediate wow factor with the front door part of a contemporary triangular window feature which spans both floors of the property.

The ground floor features a stunning entrance hallway with feature staircase, as well as the living room, home office, and kitchen dining room, complete with marble-topped worktops and integrated appliances.

Also on this floor are two newly decorated double bedrooms with adjoining Jack and Jill bathroom.

Upstairs are two additional very large double bedrooms, complete with walk-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms.

The second part of the property is the livery yard, which includes 26 stables which are rented throughout the year, and an additional a 3-bedroom annexe, with open plan kitchen and living room, family bathroom and 3 double bedrooms.

The yard also has 2 menage arenas as well as a large barn. There are 17 acres of land to the rear of the yard.

However, the location and space comes with a high price tag, with the auction starting with bids of £1.8million.

Richard Hirst, from Dan Pearce Sells Homes, says: "We're selling this beautiful property via auction experts, Pattinson Estate Agents.

"It is rare to find such a stunning property that comes with so many premium equestrian facilities, such as the block of 26 stables, ménage arenas, and 17 acres of land.

"The property is ideally suited to someone with an equestrian background.

"It was built and finished to a very high standard, from the lobby through to the bedrooms.

"The layout and materials used were carefully thought out and the garden is amazing with a mixture of turf and paving.

"This is an opportunity for someone to purchase a truly beautiful property that was built with quality as the main consideration."

The online auction ends on Tuesday, October 12. It can be viewed, and bids can be submitted, on the www.pattison.co.uk website.

All photographs taken by Tom Blackburn, who can be found on @tomblackburnphotography

1. Entrance To the front of the property are two gated entrances and parking area for many vehicles. Photo Sales

2. Hallway The hallway features a mezzanine staircase leading to the upper floor which takes full advance of the stunning two-storey front entrance. Photo Sales

3. Living room The living room is beautifully presented, with French windows opening to the rear of the property. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchen diner consists of a marble topped breakfast island, rangemaster oven and hob, integrated fridge and freezer and dishwasher, seated window area facing the side of the property and dining room. Photo Sales