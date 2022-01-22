Leeds houses for sale: Four bedroom detached house on the market for £700,000 in Adel

The house is located in Evans Court in the popular neighbourhood of Adel.

After renovation by the current owners, the property includes a new fitted kitchen/family room, as well as a new bathroom.

On the ground floor is the kitchen, as well as a lounge, utility room, downstairs bathroom and an office.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, as well as the family bathroom.

The garden is described as "larger than most on this development".

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers in the region of £700,000.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Utility

Living room