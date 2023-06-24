Leeds houses for sale: Five bedroom home that is 'one of the finest in Leeds' goes on sale for over £3,000,000
Wigton Lane is among the city’s most exclusive residential addresses and offers easy access to a diverse range of local amenities, while the Grammar School at Leeds is within walking distance. The property has more than five open plan reception areas, five spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest WC, utility room, sun room and conservatory. It is accessed via electric security gates, with two integral garage spaces and a separate single detached garage.
Viewings are strictly by prior appointment with Stoneacre Properties and offers of more than £3,000,000 are being sought.