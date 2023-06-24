Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Five bedroom home that is 'one of the finest in Leeds' goes on sale for over £3,000,000

Described as “one of the finest homes in Leeds”, this five-bedroom property has meticulously landscaped gardens and a sweeping driveway.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Wigton Lane is among the city’s most exclusive residential addresses and offers easy access to a diverse range of local amenities, while the Grammar School at Leeds is within walking distance. The property has more than five open plan reception areas, five spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest WC, utility room, sun room and conservatory. It is accessed via electric security gates, with two integral garage spaces and a separate single detached garage.

Viewings are strictly by prior appointment with Stoneacre Properties and offers of more than £3,000,000 are being sought.

The home is set in landscaped gardens, with a private gated double entrance.

1. Rare opportunity

A bespoke highly specified, fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances leads onto a breakfast dining space with steps leading down to an informal dining room.

2. Kitchen/dining area

This open plan reception room combines a lounge area and music room.

3. Reception room

Another one of the property's reception rooms.

4. Reception room

